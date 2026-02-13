Atlanta Braves And Gray Media Announce 15 Live Spring Training Games On Free Over-The-Air Television Across The Southeast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded Coverage Brings Live Braves Spring Training Baseball to 26 Markets via Braves on Gray ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atlanta Braves and Gray Media have announced an expanded spring training broadcast offering, bringing 15 spring training games to fans across Braves Country through Braves on Gray local television stations, reaching 26 markets throughout the Southeast. This broadcast partnership highlights the Braves' commitment to engaging fans across Braves Country, delivering live spring training action to communities throughout the region. Fans will also get to relive the 2021 championship season with a new 10-episode series titled Celebrating '21, which will air before select spring training matchups. The series will feature commentary from former Braves manager Brian Snitker and will be narrated by Braves announcer Ben Ingram. 2026 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) Sunday, Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 vs. Detroit 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs. Pittsburgh 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26 at New York Yankees 1:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 vs. Boston 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1 vs. Tampa Bay 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 vs. Colombia 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5 vs. Toronto 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7 vs. Baltimore 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Pittsburgh 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 13 vs. New York Yankees 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14 vs. Boston 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Boston 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Boston 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at New York Yankees (Spring Breakout Game vs. Braves Prospects) 6:30 p.m.



“We are committed to making Braves baseball accessible to fans across Braves Country,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves President & CEO.“We saw an amazing response to our partnership with Gray Media last year, and expanding their Spring Training coverage this season is one of the ways we plan to bring fans closer to the action than ever before. We're excited to have these 15 Braves spring training games available for free throughout the Southeast and look forward to continuing our partnership with Gray this season.”

“Gray Media is proud to partner with the Atlanta Braves to bring quality baseball programming to our viewers across Braves Country, free over-the-air across our portfolio of leading Southeastern television stations,” said Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Chairman and Co-CEO of Gray Media.“This partnership allows us to deliver engaging sports content that resonates with our local communities.”

For broadcast times, channel information and additional details, fans are encouraged to visit bravesongray and check local Gray Media station listings in their markets.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at and X.com/braves.

About Gray Media

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 47 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray's additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit

