PM Modi Slams UPA Regime For 'Policy Paralysis, Scams, And Compulsive Reforms'

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp critique of the previous Congress-led UPA governments, accusing them of policy paralysis, widespread scams, and an inability to undertake reforms without facing a crisis.

In his keynote address at the ET Now Global Business Summit 2026, the PM contrasted this with the current administration's conviction-driven approach, crediting it for India's rapid economic rise and global confidence.

PM Modi asserted that when the country was surrounded by policy paralysis, scams, and pilferage, trust in India eroded.

"When the country was hit by policy paralysis, and there were scams all around, who could trust India?" he asked, highlighting how manufacturing remained weak and comprehensive trade deals were limited to just four countries before 2014.

He pointed out that reforms under past Congress regimes only materialised under extreme pressure -- such as the 1991 economic crisis that forced liberalisation when bankruptcy loomed, or the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that led to the creation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after exposing security lapses.

In the power sector, he said, attention came only when destruction was evident, describing these as politically motivated rather than visionary moves.

The Prime Minister emphasised that border infrastructure suffered from excessive red tape under the Congress-led UPA regime, whereas decisions have now been localised for faster execution.

He questioned why free trade agreements (FTAs) with developed nations were not possible earlier, despite the same country, youth, and systems existing.

"The change has come in the government's vision," PM Modi declared, noting that pre-2014 India lacked self-confidence, making it hard for the world to trust the nation.

Today, he said, India signs trade deals globally because it is stronger and filled with self-assurance.

PM Modi also praised the ongoing reform momentum, including increased capital expenditure (capex) in the latest budget for its multiplier effect on growth, and focused push in biopharma, AI, and semiconductors.

He reiterated India's unique development path, rejecting imported models since the NITI Aayog's founding vision in 2015, and positioned the country as the emerging engine of global growth in a shifting world order where nations build their own resilience rather than following a "one size fits all" system.

The speech, delivered amid discussions on disruption, Industry 5.0, and globalisation's future, underscored India's transformation from a crisis-ridden economy to a confident player contributing significantly to worldwide progress.

PM Modi framed the past decade as one of mission-mode reforms, empowering youth, women, and rural areas while fostering innovation and sustainability. The address reinforced the NDA's narrative of breaking free from UPA-era stagnation to drive inclusive, self-reliant growth.