KAICIID Launches Grants For Local Action Across Europe

Two calls are now open for dialogue-centred projects. Applications close on 10 March 2026.

Lisbon, Portugal, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Dialogue Centre - KAICIID has opened“ Creating Change from the Inside Out,” a grant scheme that turns the 6th European Policy Dialogue Forum Call to Action into practical projects in cities across Europe. The scheme supports local efforts that build trust, participation and mutual understanding.

Programme

The grant scheme intends to support grass-root initiatives with the aim to foster social cohesion, sense of belonging and sustainable practices in marginalized groups, including minorities, refugees and migrants, and cooperation across secular and religious leaders and communities harnessing interreligious, intercultural and intergenerational dialogue. The scheme will run through two parallel Calls: Cities for Inclusion, supporting religious leaders, local authorities and dialogue practitioners; Catalysts for Cohesion, addressed to young changemakers aged 18-30 cooperation.

Funding and support

Cities for Inclusion provides up to EUR 10,000 per project. Catalysts for Cohesion provides up to EUR 7,500 per initiative. Selected applicants receive mentoring and take part in a three-day in-person training on 14 to 16 April 2026 to finalise plans and build peer networks.

Who can apply

Eligibility is based on residence in a Council of Europe member state. Cities for Inclusion requires a partnership between religious and secular actors and gives preference to wider coalitions and co-funding, including in-kind contributions. Catalysts for Cohesion requires teams of two to five youth representing at least two different faith backgrounds. Dialogue must sit at the core of proposed activities.

Key dates



Info session for Catalysts for Cohesion: 17 February 2026.



Info session for Cities for Inclusion: 24 February 2026 at 11:30 UTC.



Application deadline for both calls: 10 March 2026 at 00:00 GMT.



Implementation period: April to November 2026.

Final report due: 1 December 2026.



How to apply

Read the call documents provided on the link below, choose the relevant track and submit the application in English by the deadline.

Full details and registration for the info sessions are available at:

Background

The European Policy Dialogue Forum convenes policymakers, faith and civil society leaders, researchers and city practitioners to advance social cohesion and shared well-being in Europe. The 6th Forum took place in Geneva 2025 and issued a Call to Action focused on People, Planet and Prosperity. KAICIID is an intergovernmental organisation headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal that promotes interreligious and intercultural dialogue to build social cohesion and reduce polarization and conflict.

Attachment

Call for applications for 'Creating Change from the Inside Out' Grants is Now Open

