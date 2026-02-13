Narroway Releases First-Ever Public Soundtrack For 'Ain't Got No Men!'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For the first time in its history, NarroWay is making its original music publicly available for download and streaming.

Beginning February 15, the full soundtrack to "Ain't Got No Men!" will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon and all major digital music platforms.

This milestone marks the first time NarroWay audiences-and music lovers everywhere-can take the theatre's original songs beyond the stage and into their homes, cars and playlists.

Four Cast Recordings – One Powerful Story

Because Ain't Got No Men! features four different casts, NarroWay is releasing four distinct soundtracks, each showcasing different soloists while preserving the heart and energy of the show. The album includes nine original songs, spanning a wide range of musical styles:

“Just One Girl” – a country sound reminiscent of the deep harmonies of The Judds

“Hormones” – edgy, humorous and crowd-pleasing

“Three Cheers for Jesus” – an electrifying number that feels like a rowdy basketball game

“Not Without a Fight” and“If God Says I Can” – uplifting declarations of determination

“I Am He,”“Give Faith a Fighting Chance,” and“All I'll Ever Need” – heartfelt songs of conviction and compassion

And the toe-tapping, laugh-out-loud title track,“Ain't Got No Men!”

All music was written by NarroWay founders, writers and directors K. Rebecca Martin and Yvonne H. Clark, with Clark serving as composer.

“For decades, audiences have asked us how they could get NarroWay's music,” said Clark.“We're thrilled to finally say-it's here.”

A Long-Awaited Release

The tracks were recorded at the NarroWay Theatre as the cast prepared to open the show in May. As in all NarroWay shows, everyone on stage sings in "Ain't Got No Men!" So when the soundtrack was recorded, it was important to Martin and Clark that the full cast be on the recording. More than 100 women participated. "It's hard to find a place to record that many people," notes Clark. "So we did it on site at the theatre." Following the full ensemble recording, soloists, duets and trios had to be added - all the while bringing up a full scale Broadway-style show.

While the soundtracks drop on February 15, pre-save links for Spotify are available on NarroWay's website now. When guests sign up on the pre-save link, music will appear in their playlists as soon as the albums go live. Additional quick links will be available on the site once the soundtracks drop.

Patrons have requested access to NarroWay's original music for years. This release answers that call-and signals more to come. While "Ain't Got No Men!" is the first NarroWay soundtrack to debut on streaming and download platforms, it will not be the last.

Currently on stage through February 28, "Ain't Got No Men!" is NarroWay's newest Broadway-style musical. The heartfelt comedy delivers laughter, hope and a powerful message of second chances.

Known as“The Broadway of Christian Entertainment,” NarroWay will celebrate 30 years of world-class theatre in 2027. Located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, the theatre continues its mission of producing professional, faith-based productions that inspire audiences of all ages.

For tickets to "Ain't Got No Men!" or more information about the soundtrack release, visit NarroWay's website or follow NarroWay on social media.