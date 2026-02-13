MP CM To Dedicate Development Project Worth Over Rs 696 Cr For Burhanpur Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Burhanpur, Feb 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in an event organised jointly by the state government's agriculture and horticulture departments in Burhanpur district on February 14.

The Chief Minister will address the farmers' gathering and announce a slew of projects worth 362.15 crore. These projects encompass infrastructure, public amenities, agriculture, and other sectors.

He will also inaugurate as many as 32 completed development projects worth Rs 334.22 crore in different parts of Burhanpur district, according to the Chief Minister's office.

“These projects, encompassing infrastructure, public amenities, agriculture, and other sectors, will give fresh momentum to the district's overall development. On this occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also distribute benefits to beneficiaries under various government schemes,” it said.

Yadav will also participate in a roadshow that will commence at Jijamata Square in the Shikarpura police station area and proceed to Nehru Stadium. During the route, residents of the district will welcome and felicitate the Chief Minister.

A development exhibition will be organised at the venue by the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, and other departments, showcasing government schemes and achievements.

In view of the Chief Minister's visit to Burhanpur, the district administration and the local public representatives of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have started preparation for the event.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Patidar on Wednesday inspected the event venue and called for a detailed plan for security cordons and parking arrangements to ensure the public does not face any inconvenience while commuting.

Heavy police security will be deployed inside and outside the venue to ensure no security lapses during the Chief Minister's visit.

Notably, a few days ago, a serious security lapse occurred during the Chief Minister's visit to Shahdol, when a group of Congress workers tried to block his convoy from leaving Lalpur Airport for the program venue.