3 Special Awards Announced At The MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Celebration Saudi Arabia 2026
|City
|Restaurant
|Distinction
|Riyadh
|Em Sherif Café
|Bib Gourmand
|Riyadh
|Fi Glbak
|Bib Gourmand
|Riyadh
|KAYZŌ
|Bib Gourmand
|Riyadh
|Mirzam
|Bib Gourmand
|Riyadh
|Najd Village
|Bib Gourmand
|Riyadh
|Sasani
|Bib Gourmand
|Riyadh
|Tameesa
|Bib Gourmand
|Jeddah
|Samia's Dish
|Bib Gourmand
|Jeddah
|The Lucky Llama
|Bib Gourmand
|AlUla
|Joontos
|Bib Gourmand
|AlUla
|Tofareya
|Bib Gourmand
|Riyadh
|Aseeb
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Benoit
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Café Boulud
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Hōchō
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Hong
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Il Barretto
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Julien by Daniel Boulud
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Long Chim
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Lusin
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Maiz
|Selected
|Riyadh
|MLLE
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Namu
|Selected
|Riyadh
|OVUN Bistro
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Robata
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Ruhi
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Rüya
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Takya
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Taleed by Michael Mina
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Tanjiah
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Thara
|Selected
|Riyadh
|The Globe
|Selected
|Riyadh
|The Rubi Room at Hōchō
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Tofareya
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Villa Mamas
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Yawmiyat By Dalal
|Selected
|Riyadh
|Yokari
|Selected
|Jeddah
|Fish Market
|Selected
|Jeddah
|Karamna
|Selected
|Jeddah
|Kuuru
|Selected
|Jeddah
|Maritime
|Selected
|Jeddah
|Meez
|Selected
|Jeddah
|Myazū
|Selected
|Jeddah
|Niyyali
|Selected
|Jeddah
|Rasoi By Vineet
|Selected
|Jeddah
|Tamees House
|Selected
|Jeddah
|Toki
|Selected
|Jeddah
|Yaza
|Selected
|AlUla
|Harrat
|Selected
|AlUla
|Somewhere
|Selected
|AlUla
|Tama
|Selected
