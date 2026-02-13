Nagesh Trophy: Karnataka Beat Delhi In Super Over To Bag National T20 Cricket Title

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, Feb 13 (IANS) In one of the most electrifying finishes in Indian blind cricket history, Karnataka were crowned national champions after a jaw-dropping Super Over victory by just one run against Delhi in the grand finale of the 8th Edition of the Nagesh Trophy – Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram.

The tournament was organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and supported by Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, reaffirming their shared commitment to promoting Cricket for the Blind and empowering visually impaired cricketers across the country.

In a heart-stopping, high-adrenaline contest, Delhi posted a commanding 216/6 in the summit clash, led by captain Manish Kumar's explosive 79 off 46 balls and a fluent 70 off 44 deliveries by Irfan (B1).

In response, Karnataka produced one of the most dominant chases in the tournament's history, finishing at an astonishing 216/0. Sunil Ramesh (B3) delivered a breathtaking 145 off 79 balls at a staggering strike-rate of 183.54, brilliantly supported by Lokesha's composed 56 off 41 balls.

With the scores tied at 216, the championship was pushed into a nail-biting Super Over. Delhi managed 10 runs, but Karnataka held their nerve, scoring 11 to clinch the title dramatically - sealing victory by just one run and etching their name into history.

Sunil Ramesh was named Player of the Match for his match-defining innings. The Players of the Series honours were awarded to Sanjay Kumar Shah (B1), Rambir Singh (B2), and Sunil Ramesh (B3) for their outstanding performances throughout the 73-match tournament featuring 29 teams from across India.

The championship-winning Karnataka team was awarded ₹1,50,000, while runners-up Delhi received ₹1,25,000, underscoring the growing recognition, competitive excellence, and increasing professionalisation of blind cricket in India.

The Nagesh Trophy continues to stand as India's premier domestic tournament for blind cricket, showcasing extraordinary skill, resilience, and competitive spirit. The 2025 edition once again demonstrated how the sport has evolved in professionalism, intensity, and national impact.

CABI, the apex governing body for blind cricket in India, in partnership with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, has been instrumental in building structured pathways for visually impaired cricketers - from grassroots development to elite national competition. Their sustained efforts have placed India at the forefront of global blind cricket.