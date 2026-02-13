MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Weaver Capital Selected on the Strength of Advanced AI Capabilities and Solid Foundations

Denver, CO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As this long-term strategic capital program-widely regarded as having cross-generational and far-reaching impact-enters its final decision-making stage, the organizing authorities are expected to announce the first batch of selected partners before the Lunar New Year. Among numerous candidate institutions, Weaver Capital (The Weaver AI) formally secured first-round candidate status on February 9, 2026, backed by its flagship project, Seven Nations Wellness Village, and its strong international industry–academia linkages. This development highlights growing market attention on how new-generation strategic investment instruments can deeply integrate artificial intelligence with the transformational needs of an aging society.



Connecting Regional Industry and Living Ecosystems to Strengthen Local Value

Ye Junxian, Chair of the relevant authority, stated that to optimize the overall investment and operating environment, efforts are underway to integrate regional industries with lifestyle planning. Based on local characteristics, six major industrial development initiatives are being advanced, including the Greater Taipei–Keelung–Yilan Capital Circle Golden Corridor, the Taoyuan–Hsinchu–Miaoli Big Silicon Valley, and the Chiayi–Tainan–Kaohsiung–Pingtung Greater Southern New Silicon Valley.

Through the balanced rollout of more than one hundred major infrastructure projects-spanning transportation, healthcare, and beyond-regional living functions will be significantly enhanced. Weaver Capital's wellness village initiative aligns closely with these development blueprints by strengthening community functions and social support systems, delivering higher-quality living environments for aging populations while narrowing regional development gaps through an optimized investment climate.



Smart Elderly Care Meets Global Resources

On deepening talent and technology exchanges, Chair Ye further noted that the New Smart Large-Scale Wellness Village model has already demonstrated early success.

Going forward, this two-way platform will continue to promote in-depth collaboration across artificial intelligence, green technology, and smart living. Weaver Capital's AI-driven health monitoring and preventive-response models stand out as a benchmark example of integrating cutting-edge technology with localized needs.



Strategic Reserves as a Necessity: Building a Trust-Based, Investor-Friendly Environment

Chair Ye emphasized that advancing new strategic investment instruments with public value and long-term stability is an inevitable trend. By establishing a solid foundation of industrial trust, a more open and friendly environment for investment and business can be cultivated. The authorities will continue to strengthen dialogue with international professional capital, supported by specialized talent services and recruitment centers, to jointly shape a shared vision for future development.



Why Weaver Capital? Execution Power That Solves Real Pain Points

Observers note that Weaver Capital's selection is driven by its strong execution capabilities in addressing real societal needs:

Precision Medicine and Core AI Applications: Proprietary technologies enable 24-hour proactive prevention, effectively reducing long-term social healthcare burdens.





Hybrid Public-Interest Model with Sustainability: Stable operating revenues support a public-interest orientation, achieving a balance between financial returns and social value. Robust Capital Base and Global Network: Extensive resource networks and cross-border management experience meet long-term capital requirements for security and stable returns.

Looking Ahead: Building a Sustainable Benchmark for Smart Elderly Care

Qiu Xiaojun, Principal of Weaver Capital, stated that being shortlisted as a candidate marks the beginning of a greater responsibility. Moving forward, the company will continue to refine the governance of the Seven Nations Wellness Village and, through ongoing exchanges with international institutions such as Harvard and Apple, transform this smart elderly-care experience into an internationally competitive operating model-positioning itself as a leader in the AI-driven smart living sector.



About Weaver Capital (The Weaver AI)

Weaver Capital focuses on AI technology development and cross-border asset advisory and management. Its flagship project, Seven Nations Wellness Village, integrates smart technologies with social responsibility, aiming to address challenges arising from demographic shifts while creating stable, long-term, and high-impact returns for strategic capital.









