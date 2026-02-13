SCMB Exchange Announces Global Strategic Roadmap, Highlighting U.S. MSB Licensing And $1B Reserve Framework

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As the global crypto market enters a new phase driven by institutionalization and regulation, security, transparency, and compliance have become the core engines defining the next generation of digital asset platforms. Today, SCMB Exchange, the flagship digital arm of SCMB Global, officially unveiled its five-year strategic roadmap, articulating a long-term vision to become a "Global Crypto Asset Infrastructure Provider." Leveraging its recently approved U.S. Department of the Treasury FinCEN MSB license, SCMB Exchange has established its legal standing within major global regulatory frameworks. By integrating a $1 billion security reserve fund with cutting-edge AI risk control technology, the platform is setting a new benchmark for a transparent, institutional-grade trading environment that transcends traditional exchange standards.

In terms of compliance, SCMB Exchange remains steadfast in its commitment to licensed operations, viewing it as the cornerstone of the platform's long-term sustainability. The company has officially secured the Money Services Business (MSB) license from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. This not only authorizes the platform to legally conduct cryptocurrency exchange, trading, custody, and clearing services within the U.S. but also mandates the highest level of regulatory responsibilities, including filing Suspicious Activity Reports (SAR), implementing rigorous Customer Identification Programs (CIP), and maintaining comprehensive transaction monitoring. SCMB Global noted that such robust compliance capabilities are essential for attracting institutional capital. Over the next five years, the company will accelerate compliant localizations across multiple regions, building a transparent and real-time auditable global regulatory synergy network to ensure every crypto transaction strictly adheres to international anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) standards.

To thoroughly address the long-standing industry pain points of "black-box" operations and lack of transparency, SCMB Exchange has prioritized the launch of its proprietary Security-ChainTM secure transparency architecture. This architecture utilizes Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves technology to encapsulate underlying asset reserves, real-time clearing results, and key transaction data into a verifiable chain-like structure. This allows users to independently verify the safety of their assets and the platform's solvency at any time, eliminating risks of asset misappropriation. Furthermore, through open auditing interfaces, SCMB Exchange has introduced real-time oversight from third-party independent auditing firms, driving the evolution of digital asset exchanges from traditional "trust-based" models to "verification-based" models. This provides global family offices and large financial institutions with a fully credible trading and settlement environment where data sovereignty remains with the users.

SCMB Exchange is moving beyond the role of a simple intermediary to become a highly intelligent crypto trading infrastructure. The fully deployed A-ShieldTM AI risk control engine boasts extraordinary large-scale data throughput, with a self-developed matching system capable of processing up to 120,000 transactions per second (TPS), ensuring rock-solid stability during extreme market volatility. The engine integrates trend prediction networks, multi-factor analysis models, and dynamic risk control strategies to identify and intercept market manipulation, wash trading, and potential malicious arbitrage in real-time. This institutional-grade AI system not only enhances security at the logic level but also optimizes smart routing and real-time clearing paths through deep learning. This provides all users with a professional-grade, near-zero latency trading experience, ensuring efficient liquidity distribution and immediate asset settlement even in complex market conditions.

In the realm of risk hedging and user protection, the most significant highlight of this strategic release is the confirmation of the Crypto Security Reserve Fund (Global Protection Reserve). Composed of highly liquid, top-tier digital assets, this fund serves as the final line of defense in the platform's multi-layered protection system, specifically designed to counter risk shocks from rare "black swan" events or extreme security vulnerabilities. To further bolster security, SCMB Exchange stores over 95% of user assets in multi-signature isolated cold storage systems, combined with HSM (Hardware Security Modules) and geographically dispersed private key management solutions. Through this dual-layer mechanism of "Technical Locks" and "Capital Cushions," the platform constructs an insurmountable credit barrier for global investors, striving to provide a comprehensive, 360-degree safe haven in the volatile crypto market.

Looking toward 2029, SCMB Global plans to deploy 18 core regional node centers globally to build a low-latency physical network covering major global financial hubs. The technical lead of SCMB Exchange emphasized that the platform's mission has never been to merely compete in the "red ocean" of the exchange market, but rather to redefine industry standards for Web3 digital asset trading through the integration of standardization, compliance, and decentralized verification. From high-performance distributed node configurations to the construction of a T+0 global real-time clearing network, SCMB is advancing from the application layer into the underlying infrastructure layer. By bridging traditional financial wisdom with the explosive potential of future crypto technology, SCMB is dedicated to becoming an indispensable cornerstone and source of trust in the global digital financial ecosystem.

As an integral part of the SCMB global ecosystem, the synergy between the exchange and asset management businesses will be further deepened, aiming to provide users with a full-link service from underlying liquidity to high-end asset appreciation. For more information on the strategic layout and details of our global asset management business, please visit the official asset management platform at: or .

About SCMB Exchange

SCMB Exchange is a leading global digital asset trading platform, holding a U.S. FinCEN-issued MSB license. As the core business engine of SCMB Global, the platform integrates the A-ShieldTM AI intelligent risk control system and the Security-ChainTM transparent architecture. Its business portfolio includes cryptocurrency spot trading, perpetual contracts, institutional-grade API access, and T+0 real-time clearing services. SCMB Exchange upholds the highest standards of compliance and institutionalization, dedicated to building a transparent, secure, and high-speed digital financial interaction hub for emerging market users and professional investment institutions worldwide.