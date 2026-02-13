Bengal SIR Exercise: Retired IPS Officer N.K. Mishra Appointed EC Special Observer

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 13 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the appointment of retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer N.K. Mishra as Special Observer to review the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

In a communication informing him of his appointment, ECI Under Secretary M.L. Meena directed Mishra to exercise his authority to ensure that the Commission's guidelines for the revision exercise are strictly followed.

“As a Special Observer, you will oversee that the process of Special Intensive Revision is strictly as per the directions of the Commission issued from time to time. You will be required to visit West Bengal from time to time to observe the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll, poll preparedness, and the conduct of the forthcoming General Election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal, 2026, and give your inputs to the Commission for necessary action,” the communication read. A copy of the communication is available with IANS.

The ECI also made it clear that Mishra's visits to West Bengal will be coordinated with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, and that all necessary material, facilitation and protocol arrangements will be provided by the CEO.

“You are also directed that no appreciation letter of any kind will be issued by you to the Electoral Registration Officer or to any other election-related official while you are working as a Special Observer of the Election Commission of India or thereafter in the same capacity. If you are of the view that any election-related official needs to be appreciated, then you should send a proposal to the Election Commission giving full reasons,” the communication stated.

The extended deadline for hearing sessions on claims and objections regarding the draft voters' list will expire on Saturday.

The scrutiny of documents submitted during the hearing sessions will continue till February 21.

The final voters' list will be published on February 28, bringing to an end the revision exercise that began in December last year.