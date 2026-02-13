Caisse Française De Financement Local: Report On Asset Quality As Of December 31, 2025

Caisse Française De Financement Local: Report On Asset Quality As Of December 31, 2025
REPORT ON ASSET QUALITY AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025
In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of the report on asset quality as of December 31, 2025 was filed with the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) and that it can be obtained from its webpage: . The English version of the report on asset quality as of December 31, 2025 can be obtained from its webpage: .
Attachment
-
CAFFILCommuniquéGB
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment