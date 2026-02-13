The Year of the Defender: Why 2026 Demands the End of Siloed Networking and Security Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INE Security Introduces Cross-Certification Pathways to Build the“Hybrid Defender” and Reduce the $1.76M Risk of Fragmented Technical Teams

Cary, NC, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As digital infrastructures grow more interconnected across networking, cloud, and security domains, the traditional divide between Networking and Security teams has become one of the most costly weaknesses in modern enterprises. To address this challenge, INE, a global leader in hands-on technical training, today reinforced its 2026 strategic focus: The Year of the Defender, an initiative centered on building a new class of professionals known as Hybrid Defenders.

Unlike narrowly specialized practitioners, Hybrid Defenders are cross-skilled across networking, security, automation, and cloud infrastructure and equipped to detect and stop threats that exploit gaps between siloed teams.

Industry data underscores the urgency. According to IBM research, organizations facing significant cybersecurity skills gaps experience breach costs that average $1.76 million higher than those without such gaps. These increases are often tied to fragmented ownership in which network changes occur without security context, and security controls are deployed without deep knowledge of infrastructure pathing.

“In 2026, resilience won't be defined by the tools you own, but by the fluency of the people operating them,” said Lindsey Rinehart, Chief Executive Officer at INE.“Networking is security. Security is networking. When those teams operate in isolation, attackers exploit the white space between them. The Year of the Defender is about eliminating that white space.”

From Siloed Specialists to Hybrid Defenders

Traditional training models reinforce specialization: networking professionals pursue Cisco certifications, while security teams focus on Security+ or penetration testing credentials. While each path builds expertise, they rarely intersect, which creates operational blind spots.

INE's Year of the Defender strategy focuses on structured cross-certification pathways that intentionally bridge these domains.

In practice, the Hybrid Defender model integrates foundational certifications such as:



Cisco CCNA and CCNP Enterprise

Cisco ENAUTO (300-435)

CompTIA Security+

eJPT (Junior Penetration Tester) eSOC (Security Operations Certified – Level 1)

By combining networking and security certifications within unified training tracks, organizations develop practitioners who understand infrastructure behavior, defensive strategy, and how the two intersect during an incident.

This convergence reduces the friction that often slows incident response and enables defenders to identify attack paths that cross traditional team boundaries.

Enabling the Hybrid Defender Through Cross-Domain Access

Central to the Year of the Defender initiative is INE's subscription-based training model, which provides open access across networking, cybersecurity, cloud, data science, and AI learning paths. This model empowers practitioners to build both specialization and fluency across domains.

Through hands-on labs and practical exercises, security analysts can deepen their understanding of networking fundamentals, while network engineers gain exposure to offensive security techniques, defensive workflows, automation, and AI-driven tooling. The flexibility of the platform enables individuals and teams to expand beyond their primary discipline without leaving a single training ecosystem.

The objective is to move organizations from siloed expertise to unified execution. Hybrid Defenders are equipped to:



Reduce lateral movement by identifying and blocking attack paths rooted in network misconfiguration or identity gaps

Accelerate remediation by shortening time-to-fix through infrastructure-level understanding Improve risk allocation by technically validating controls before committing budget

By removing barriers between domains, INE's training ecosystem enables organizations to develop defenders who understand how systems connect and how attackers exploit those connections.

Certification Convergence as a Business Imperative

The push toward Hybrid Defenders is no longer just technical-it is operational and financial. As cyber insurers tighten underwriting standards and regulators demand proof of technical maturity, organizations must demonstrate that their teams possess validated, cross-domain competencies.

“Technology is a force multiplier, but during an incident, it's the practitioner who makes the decision,” said Tracy Wallace, Director of Content at INE.“Through our hands-on labs and certification pathways, we're giving organizations measurable proof that their defenders can operate across networking and security, not just within one lane.”

By integrating industry-recognized certifications with practical validation, INE provides enterprises with defensible evidence of workforce readiness.

Save now on INE's Individual and Team subscriptions now to cross-train throughout the year. Learn more at ine.

About INE

INE is an award-winning, premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity education, including cybersecurity training and certification. INE is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and IT professionals around the globe. Leveraging a state-of-the-art hands-on lab platform, advanced technologies, a global video distribution network, and instruction from world-class experts, INE sets the standard for high-impact, career-advancing technical education.





Attachment

The Year of the Defender: Why 2026 Demands the End of Siloed Networking and Security Teams

CONTACT: Kim Lucht INE...