Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Reaches Sairang For 1St Time, Marking New Era For Rail Connectivity In Mizoram

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 13 (IANS) Railway connectivity in Mizoram achieved a historic milestone with the arrival of the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train at Sairang railway station for the first time.

The train arrived under the 'North East Discovery' circuit, officials said on Friday, marking a significant step forward in boosting tourism and transport infrastructure in the state.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that this premium tourist train, carrying 81 tourists from different parts of India as well as other nations, including the United States and Nepal, to Mizoram, underscores the state's growing visibility on the national and international tourism map.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train arrived on Thursday at Sairang, 20 km from the Mizoram capital Aizawl.

Sharma said that the historic inauguration of the 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang Railway Line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13 last year (2025) has turned out to be a watershed moment for tourism in Mizoram, with an inflow of tourists witnessing continuous growth over the last six months.

Improved accessibility has attracted both domestic and international visitors, which is contributing to employment generation in hospitality and allied sectors, promoting eco-tourism and cultural tourism, and positioning Mizoram as an emerging destination in the Northeast under the broader vision of inclusive growth and regional integration, he said.

Since the commencement of train services on the Bairabi-Sairang route in September 2025, public response has been overwhelming. The Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express has recorded occupancy exceeding 147 per cent and 154 per cent in both directions. The Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express have similarly registered strong occupancy levels of over 100 per cent, clearly reflecting robust demand and strong public acceptance of railway services from Sairang.

Recently, on February 9 (2026), a new train service from Sairang to Silchar (southern Assam) was flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, further strengthening regional mobility and connecting Mizoram with the important educational, medical and commercial hub of the Barak Valley in Assam.

Southern Assam's Barak Valley comprises Cachar, Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj) and Hailakandi.

The CPRO said that freight operations on the Bairabi (along Assam)-Sairang section have also gained substantial momentum since commissioning. The first freight rake comprising 21 cement wagons was successfully moved to Sairang shortly after inauguration, marking the beginning of regular freight movement to the State.

Subsequently, a diversified freight basket including cement, sand, stone chips, essential commodities and automobiles has been handled.

Notably, the first inward automobile rake carrying 119 passenger vehicles was received at Sairang, demonstrating the line's capability to handle high-value bulk consignments, the railway official said.

The NFR has also initiated measures to strengthen parcel logistics, including the introduction of refrigerated parcel van services to facilitate the transportation of horticultural and perishable produce, thereby expanding market access for local farmers and traders while reducing logistics.

CPRO Sharma said that the NFR remains committed towards further strengthening rail infrastructure, enhancing service quality and expanding both passenger and freight operations in the region, ensuring that rail connectivity continues to serve as a catalyst for inclusive growth and long-term socio-economic development across Mizoram and the wider Northeast.