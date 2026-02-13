Love In The Skies: Emirates Connects African Travellers To The World's Most Romantic Destinations

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, February 13, 2026/APO Group/ --

This Valentine's season, Emirates ( ) invites couples across Africa to let their love soar to new heights. Whether it's wandering the enchanting canals of Venice, strolling hand-in-hand through the streets of Paris, or relaxing on the sun-kissed beaches of the Maldives, Emirates connects travellers from Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Nairobi through Dubai, creating the perfect start to a romantic getaway.

With a comprehensive network and frequent flights, Emirates makes it easy for couples to plan their dream getaway. Travellers can choose from four daily flights from Johannesburg, two from Cape Town, and Nairobi's service is increasing to three daily from 1 March. Every journey connects smoothly through Dubai, offering opportunities for multi-destination adventures or a 24 to 48-hour stopover to enjoy the city's vibrant culture, gourmet dining, luxury shopping, and unique experiences before continuing to their next destination.

Emirates connects travellers across Africa to some of the world's most romantic destinations this Valentine's season. From Paris to Venice, the Maldives to Dubai, Emirates makes it easy for couples from Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Nairobi to plan unforgettable journeys together. With convenient connections, elevated onboard experiences, and thoughtful touches along the way, we ensure that every trip is as special as the destination itself.

Onboard, Emirates sets the mood for romance. On Valentine's Day, Emirates will set a romantic tone across every cabin with red mood lighting, sweet treats and gift boxes. Emirates First Class customers will be welcomed onboard with a glass of Dom Pérignon Rosé 2009, while those in Business Class will be offered Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial.

Passengers can also enjoy themed menus in lounges worldwide and a curated selection of romance films and music on Emirates ice, ensuring the journey feels just as special as the occasion.

To make every moment unforgettable, Emirates also offers generous baggage allowances, Skywards rewards, like celebratory cakes, surprise upgrades, and personalised service – perfect for couples looking to add a little extra magic to their adventure!

With Emirates, love isn't just found at the destination; it takes flight in the skies, creating memories that last a lifetime.

