Rating Agencies Update For CSG: Moody's Upgrades To Baa3 And Fitch Affirms BBB

Moody's Investors Service upgraded CSG's backed senior secured debt from the speculative-grade level of Ba1 to investment-grade Baa3. According to the agency, the upgrade reflects expectations of continued growth, strong free cash flow generation, and a solid financial profile in the coming years.

A Stable Outlook from Moody's indicates that the agency expects CSG to maintain strong performance over the next 12 to 18 months and beyond. In its assessment, Moody's also highlighted improvements in governance and enhanced transparency of the capital structure following the IPO, the Group's conservative financial policy, and its strategy to maintain leverage at prudent levels, including a planned gradual transition from secured to unsecured debt.

Fitch Ratings, as part of a recent review and affirmation of ratings for seven European aerospace and defense companies, also affirmed CSG's rating at BBB- with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation followed Fitch's recent update of its Corporate Rating Criteria and had no impact on CSG's credit assessment.

Fitch's confirmation further underscores CSG's consistent credit profile relative to comparable European issuers in the defense and aerospace sector and reinforces market confidence in the long-term sustainability of the Group's financial position.

Credit ratings provide an independent assessment of an issuer's creditworthiness and serve as an important benchmark for investors by indicating the likelihood that the issuer will meet its financial commitments in full and on time.

CSG's IPO marked a key milestone in the Group's development. The share offering strengthened the company's cash position, enabled further simplification of its capital structure, and supported strategic objectives, including a sustainable dividend policy and prudent leverage management. CSG completed its initial public offering in January 2025, floating 15.2 % of its shares. The company's current market capitalization stands at approximately EUR 30 billion.

Supported by its current ratings and the favorable outlook for the European defense sector, CSG expects continued revenue growth, stable free cash flow generation, and further strengthening of confidence among investors and business partners.

CSG N.V. (“CSG”) is a Dutch company and a leading European defence group, with its principal management headquarters located in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and supplies defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. CSG focuses on the development and production of strategically important products, systems, and technologies across the defence and ammunition sectors and other related industries, such as aerospace. The Group operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia, and India, and exports its products worldwide. CSG continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio of companies and the expansion of its core business activities. Key members of the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition). CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2024, the Group's annual reported revenues amounted to EUR 4.0 billion. CSG is traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol CSG.

