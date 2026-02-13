J&K Police Releases Notice Against Jaipur Man Accused Of Financial Fraud Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 13 (IANS) The Economic Offences Cell (EOC) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Friday, issued a hue and cry notice against Anil Kumar Maheshwari, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur, in connection with an alleged multi-crore financial fraud case, officials said.

The accused has reportedly been absconding for a considerable period and is believed to be frequently changing locations to evade arrest.

According to the Kashmir Crime Branch, Anil Kumar Maheshwari, the son of Ganpatlal, resides in the Jhotwara area of Jaipur and faces serious charges of fraud and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators allege that he executed financial irregularities in a systematic and premeditated manner, resulting in substantial losses to victims.

Police officials said that Maheshwari previously served as a Regional Sales Manager at Assured Agro Food Industries in Uttarakhand.

Authorities suspect he misused his official position and corporate network to carry out fraudulent activities spanning multiple states, including Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

As per the police description, the accused is around five feet five inches tall and has black hair.

He is currently untraceable at his registered address in the Satya Nagar locality of Jaipur.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have appealed to the people to provide any information regarding the accused's whereabouts.

Informants may contact on email address:....

Authorities have assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the accused at the earliest.