Anil Kapoor Calls 'Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya' A Turning Point In His Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) 45 years ago today, Anil Kapoor's acclaimed drama "Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya" reached the cinema lovers.

Commemorating the milestone, Anil recalled how the project became a turning point in his life, leaving him with an experience that he will cherish forever.

He shared that initially, the makers had a lot of trouble finding buyers for the drama, but when it was finally released, it managed to leave an indelible mark on the history of Indian cinema.

Anil posted a video montage of some snippets from "Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya" on social media.

His sincere post went, "45 years ago, a film that had trouble finding buyers finally saw the light of day with just one show, and that one show became a turning point in my life. Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya gave me an experience that I'm grateful for to this day. (sic)".

Recalling how a journey which began with uncertainty turned into a milestone, he added, "Working with M. S. Sathyu, being framed through the lens of Ishan Arya and sharing the screen with Pankaj Kapur - both of us at the very start of our careers- it was nothing short of extraordinary for a young actor at the beginning of his cinematic journey. What began with uncertainty turned into a milestone I will always cherish. Forty-five years later, I look back with immense gratitude for the struggles, the lessons, and the film that shaped my path."

Released back in 1981, "Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya" was made under the direction of MS Sathyu.

Along with Anil, the movie also starred Pankaj Kapur, Sharon Prabhakar, Masood Akhtar, and Neesha Singh in prominent roles, along with others.

Up next, Anil will play the lead in Suresh Triveni's "Subedaar". He will bring to life the character of Arjun Singh on the big screen - a former soldier navigating through the complexities of civilian life, while trying to heal his relationship with his daughter Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan).