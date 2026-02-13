CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Month-Long Delhi Khel Mahakumbh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated "Khelo Delhi – Delhi Khel Mahakumbh" on the lines of Khelo India to strengthen and promote a vibrant sports culture in the national capital.

The inauguration ceremony at Chhatrasal Stadium featured a grand march-past led by Delhi's para-athletes while Chief Minister Gupta and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who is the Brand Ambassador of the event, took a round of the stadium in an open SUV.

The month-long sporting event will be held across 16 stadiums and sports complexes, with participation from over 20,000 athletes, said a statement.

Competitions will be held in athletics, football, wrestling, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, and squash. This will include students from Delhi University colleges, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and participants from other universities, as well as registered sports clubs, academies, and sports associations.

Earlier, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood hosted an interactive dialogue regarding the upcoming Delhi Khel Mahakumbh. Expressing gratitude to the participants, he said that Delhi has no shortage of talent, but what is required is the right platform and opportunity.

Along with media representatives, more than 50 sports influencers from across India, Arjuna Awardees, fitness coaches, and sports personalities participated in the interaction.

The Delhi government is organising competitions in seven major sports disciplines during the initial phase of the Mahakumbh, including football, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, and other selected events.

The competitions will be conducted across major stadiums in Delhi, including Chhatrasal Stadium, Bawana, Najafgarh, Vikaspuri, South Delhi, and other key locations.

"The Delhi government aims to ensure participation of more than 30,000 athletes in this month-long sports festival. In the coming years, the target is to expand participation to more than 1 lakh grassroots athletes annually," said Sood.

The Education Minister emphasised that the Mahakumbh will provide a significant platform for women athletes as well.

"Adequate attention will be given to women's safety and participation. Increased involvement of women in sports will create a positive ripple effect, encouraging more women to actively participate."

Sood noted that sports instil discipline among youth and play a crucial role in keeping them away from substance abuse and other social evils.

"Through this initiative, not only will emerging talent be identified, but structured efforts will also be made to support their progression to national and international levels," he said.