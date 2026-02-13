Coast Guard DG Inaugurates Waterjet Production, Testing Facility In Goa

MENAFN - IANS) Panaji, Feb 13 (IANS) Director General of Indian Coast Guard Paramesh Sivamani on Friday inaugurated a waterjet production and testing facility in Goa, marking a significant milestone in India's pursuit of maritime Aatmanirbharta, a statement said.

With this advanced production and testing facility under the Manufacturing and Transfer of Technology framework, India becomes the third country globally, after the US and South Korea, to host such a facility, it said.​

The newly inaugurated facility will ensure domestic supply chain security, enable indigenous testing of waterjet systems, and emerge as a regional hub serving South Asia and adjoining regions, it said.

The initiative will also contribute to employment generation, support the MSME ecosystem, and enhance technology absorption in the country.

The ICG currently operates more than 100 MJP waterjet propulsion systems onboard its vessels, with 42 additional systems slated for ships under construction. The newly inaugurated facility will significantly enhance operational sustainability and indigenous maintenance capabilities, the statement said.

Director General Sivamani reiterated the ICG's firm commitment to indigenisation and highlighted that the achievement is the outcome of sustained multi-tier engagements initiated since 2023.

During the visit, DG ICG also reviewed the progress of six indigenously built Air Cushion Vehicles at another company. The project marks India's first indigenous Air Cushion Vehicle programme with nearly 50 per cent indigenous content, with delivery of the first vessel scheduled for May 2026.

On Thursday, the Defence Ministry said it has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the acquisition of eight Dornier 228 aircraft, along with operational role equipment, for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), for Rs 2,312 crore.

The order is expected to generate significant direct and indirect employment by strengthening HAL's production ecosystem and supporting a broad network of MSMEs and ancillary industries.

​