CPI Report: Annual Inflation Rate Comes In At 2.4% In January, Below Wall Street Expectations

U.S. consumer prices rose lower than expected in January, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Friday.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), on a seasonally adjusted basis, CPI rose 0.2% in January, after rising 0.3% in December.

This puts the annual rate at 2.4% before the seasonal adjustment.

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.3% in January, up from the 0.2% increase in December. This was in line with a Dow Jones estimate, according to MarketWatch data.

