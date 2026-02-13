Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash Launch 'Celebrating Our Tigers' Album For WWF

Sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, who have been named the Goodwill Ambassadors for WWF-India, announced their new album 'Celebrating Our Tigers' on Friday.

Launched in association with WWF-India, one of the country's leading conservation organisations founded in 1969, 'Celebrating Our Tigers' reflects a shared commitment to environmental stewardship.

Artists on 'Celebrating Our Tigers'

Speaking of the album, Amaan Ali Bangash in a press note, stated, "Through 'Celebrating Our Tigers', we wanted to create more than just music. We aimed to craft an immersive experience that echoes the raw beauty and majesty of India's wilderness. Every note is a tribute to the resilience of these magnificent creatures and to the tireless efforts of those who protect them. We hope this album deepens listeners' connection with nature and inspires a renewed commitment to preserving our planet's biodiversity."

Ayaan Ali Bangash added, "This project has been an incredibly moving journey, allowing us to explore the sonic landscapes of India's tiger reserves. Collaborating with WWF-India and witnessing conservation successes firsthand has been deeply inspiring. Music has the power to communicate emotion and stories beyond words, and with 'Celebrating Our Tigers', we invite listeners to celebrate this conservation triumph and reflect on our shared responsibility to protect these iconic animals for generations to come."

An Intergenerational Sonic Journey

The album takes listeners on an evocative sonic journey through India's diverse wilderness, tracing landscapes critical to tiger conservation.

A special highlight of the album is the track Kabini, which features Zohaan Ali Bangash and Abeer Ali Bangash, the teenage twin grandsons of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and sons of Ayaan Ali Bangash. Their involvement symbolizes a deeply personal and intergenerational commitment to wildlife conservation, reflecting the twins' own passion for India's tigers and natural heritage, the press note said. (ANI)

