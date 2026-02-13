Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cameco


2026-02-13 10:08:00
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:36 AM EST - Cameco: Today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2025. Net earnings for the quarter and the year increased by $64 million and $418 million respectively, compared to 2024. Cameco shares T are trading unchanged at $158.43.

Baystreet.ca

