Alithya Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Alithya Group inc.: Reported today its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 ended December 31, 2025. Revenues decreased 0.5% to $115.2 million, compared to $115.8 million for the same quarter last year. 82.2% of revenues were generated from clients which we had in the same quarter last year. Net earnings increased to $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a loss of $3.7 million, or a loss of $0.04 per share, for the same quarter last year. Alithya Group inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $1.60.
