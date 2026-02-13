Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait PM Meets UNHCR Chief


2026-02-13 10:07:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Friday with Barham Salih, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
During the meeting, they reviewed means of sustaining cooperation between Kuwait and the UN body, including efforts to protect and support refugees all over the world.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Acting Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi, and Kuwait's Ambassador to Germany Reem Al-Khaled. (end)
hb


MENAFN13022026000071011013ID1110737462



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search