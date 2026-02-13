403
Kuwait PM Meets UNHCR Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Friday with Barham Salih, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
During the meeting, they reviewed means of sustaining cooperation between Kuwait and the UN body, including efforts to protect and support refugees all over the world.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Acting Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi, and Kuwait's Ambassador to Germany Reem Al-Khaled. (end)
