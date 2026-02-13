Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Meets With The Deputy Prime Minister Of Slovakia In Munich

2026-02-13 10:06:36

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Robert Kaliňák, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Slovak Republic, in Munich on February 13, AzerNEWS reports.

During the conversation, they fondly recalled President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Slovakia in December of last year, and emphasized that high-level mutual visits have made a significant contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

The meeting highlighted that bilateral relations between the two countries are of a strategic partnership nature, based on mutual understanding and support. They noted that there are opportunities to expand cooperation in various directions, particularly hailing the development of military-technical partnership. They also exchanged views on the prospects for this partnership.

