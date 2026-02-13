President Ilham Aliyev Meets With The Deputy Prime Minister Of Slovakia In Munich
During the conversation, they fondly recalled President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Slovakia in December of last year, and emphasized that high-level mutual visits have made a significant contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.
The meeting highlighted that bilateral relations between the two countries are of a strategic partnership nature, based on mutual understanding and support. They noted that there are opportunities to expand cooperation in various directions, particularly hailing the development of military-technical partnership. They also exchanged views on the prospects for this partnership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment