Zelensky Names Ukrainian Delegation For Trilateral Talks In Geneva

"On February 17-18, the next round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is scheduled to take place in Geneva. The Ukrainian delegation has already begun preparations for this meeting," Umerov said.

According to him, President Volodymyr Zelensky has determined the preliminary composition of the negotiating group.

"Along with me, the delegation will include Kyrylo Budanov, Andriy Hnatov, Davyd Arakhamia, Sergiy Kyslytsya, and Vadym Skibitskyi," Umerov said.

He stressed that the team had been formed to reflect the military, political, and security dimensions of the process.

"We will work on substantive decisions within the framework defined by the Head of State. The goal remains unchanged – a sustainable and lasting peace. We are preparing for serious and responsible work," Umerov said.

