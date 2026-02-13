Russia Not Ready For Serious Talks, Will End War Only After Exhaustion - Merz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated this at the opening of the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

"My personal view is that this war will end when Russia is at least financially, and potentially militarily, exhausted. We are moving closer to that point. We have done a great deal to bring this about, but we are not there yet. Russia must end this terrible war against Ukraine," the chancellor said.

He stressed that it is necessary to work together to "do everything needed to bring Russia to the point where it sees no advantage in continuing this terrible war."

Merz noted that the war has already lasted longer than the Second World War, and while responsibility for ending it lies with Russia, only joint efforts by the United States, Europe, and Ukraine – military, economic, political, and diplomatic – can bring it to an end.

"Russia has the possibility to stop this war. But we also have that possibility – America, Europe, and Ukraine together – to bring Russia to that threshold where the war can be stopped. And we must do everything in our power to achieve this: by military, economic, political, and diplomatic means – by any means necessary," he said.

Commenting on the possibility of a European dialogue with Russia to end its war against Ukraine, Merz said this makes sense, but first the Russians "must demonstrate that they are genuinely ready to talk about ending their aggression, and then about peace."

The 62nd Munich Security Conference opened in Germany on February 13, bringing together around 1,000 participants from nearly 120 countries, including almost 60 heads of state and government, 56 foreign ministers, more than 30 defense ministers, and leaders of over 40 international organizations.

The Ukrainian delegation is led by President Volodymyr Zelensky.