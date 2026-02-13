JD1.13B In Investments At King Hussein Bin Talal Development Area In Mafraq

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra)-- Total investment in the King Hussein bin Talal Development Area in Mafraq Governorate has reached approximately JD 1.13 billion, according to Director General of Mafraq Development Company, Liza Dughmi.In a special interview with Jordan TV conducted by Yousef Al-Mashaqbeh, Daghmi said the total registered investments reflect the area's growing attractiveness and the steady expansion of development and production projects, supported by an enabling investment environment and advanced infrastructure.She noted that the figures announced represent, for the first time in the area's history, an unprecedented qualitative leap in investment volume, particularly following the signing of new contracts across diverse sectors. This, she said, further strengthens the area's role as a key driver of economic growth in Mafraq Governorate and neighboring regions.Dughmi added that current investments have generated around 6,200 jobs, in addition to positions expected to be created by projects still under implementation. She projected that total employment opportunities will rise to nearly 7,300 in the coming period as new investments become operational.Currently, about 1,850 people are employed within the development area, with Jordanians accounting for 90 percent of the workforce. Approximately 70 percent of employees are from Mafraq Governorate, underscoring the project's direct developmental impact in supporting local communities and reducing unemployment.Dughmi emphasized that attracting additional investment projects will help ensure a broader distribution of development gains a core objective behind the establishment of the King Hussein bin Talal Development Area.She noted that the project was among the early royal initiatives launched under directives of His Majesty Abdullah II of Jordan to promote balanced development across the Kingdom's governorates and create job opportunities.She added that local communities are expected to witness tangible benefits from the area's accelerating growth, given the incentives and competitive advantages it offers investors, along with its pivotal role in attracting high-value projects.The development area provides fully serviced and integrated infrastructure tailored to various sectors, in addition to organized investment plots aligned with a comprehensive master plan. This framework allows for future expansion and the attraction of major projects that support the national economy and enhance Jordan's investment competitiveness.