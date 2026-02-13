Palmpons Launches Performance Marketing Program Backed By 14,000+ Trained Creators

PalmPons, a content creator community platform, today announced the official launch of its Performance-Based Marketing Program following a successful beta phase with business partners. The program combines professional marketing services with a trained creator network to deliver authentic, persuasive content that drives measurable business results.

"Businesses today need more than traditional advertising-they need authentic voices that resonate with their target audiences," said Matthew Dean, founder of PalmPons. "Our Performance-Based Marketing Program delivers that authenticity while maintaining the rigor and accountability businesses expect from their marketing investments."

How It Works:

PalmPons manages comprehensive marketing campaigns including SEO and social media advertising while leveraging its community of continuously trained content creators to produce persuasive, authentic content for partner brands. The platform's unique approach includes ongoing creator education through courses, brown bag sessions, and workshops focused on persuasive content creation, conversion strategies, and brand messaging.

Business partners in the beta program reported strong performance across key metrics, with the integrated approach of professional marketing management and trained creator content delivering measurable ROI. The program has successfully served businesses across both B2B and B2C industries.

"The results from our beta partners validated our model," added Matthew Dean. "By investing in creator education and combining that with data-driven campaign management, we're able to deliver performance outcomes that benefit both businesses and creators."

Program Features:



SEO and social media campaign management

Access to trained creator network producing brand-aligned content

Detailed performance reporting and analytics

Conversion tracking

Ongoing creator education ensuring content quality and persuasiveness Results-driven pricing model aligned with business objectives

See If Your Business Qualifies:

PalmPons is currently accepting applications from qualified businesses for its Performance-Based Marketing Program. To determine if your business is a good fit and to discuss how performance-based marketing can drive growth for your company, visit or contact our team at 866-675-3864.

About PalmPons

PalmPons is a content creator community platform. Through comprehensive creator training programs, PalmPons delivers performance-based marketing solutions that drive measurable results for business partners while supporting the professional development of over 14,000+ creators.