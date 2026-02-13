Harlan Law Firm Opens Doors To Six New Pacific Northwest Communities

MENAFN - GetNews)



Vancouver-Based Personal Injury Lawyer Expands Reach While Launching Dedicated Nursing Home Negligence Practice in 2026

Harlan Law Firm, a leading personal injury lawyer practice based in Vancouver, Washington, announces a major expansion of legal services across the Pacific Northwest. The firm now accepts clients from Longview, Kelso, Stevenson, Beaverton, Wilsonville, and Sandy, marking a significant growth milestone for this client-focused law practice.

Harlan Law Firm Brings Decades of Legal Experience to New Communities

Beau Harlan, the firm's founder and lead personal injury lawyer, has represented accident victims since 1993. Licensed in both Oregon and Washington, Harlan Law Firm has built a reputation for aggressively advocating for injured clients while maintaining a caring, personalized approach to each case.

"When someone suffers an injury caused by another party's negligence, they deserve a personal injury lawyer who will put their needs first," said Beau Harlan. "Our expansion into these new communities reflects our commitment to serving more families across the Pacific Northwest who need experienced legal representation."

The firm operates from its Vancouver office at 612 E. McLoughlin Blvd and has served the Portland-Vancouver metropolitan area for nearly two decades. This expansion allows residents of Longview, Kelso, Stevenson, Beaverton, Wilsonville, and Sandy to access the same high-quality legal representation that has earned the firm hundreds of five-star reviews from satisfied clients.

Clients Praise the Dedicated Legal Team

The expansion comes as the firm continues to receive outstanding feedback from clients throughout the region. Dana Fox, a recent client, shared her experience after being hit by a car:

"I'm grateful to Beau Harlan and his Paralegal Sarah Vignali. They are pros. I was hit by a car and required a lot of physical therapy. Even the best insurance companies try to limit compensating victims. Having a successful and experienced attorney on my side eased my mind and made both my physical and financial recovery go as smooth as possible." – Dana Fox

Rebecca Gillis also praised the firm's approach to client communication and care:

"Harlan Law is an amazing team to work with Beau and Sarah kept us updated throughout the entire process. They genuinely care about their clients they made the processes easy to understand and take the pressure of dealing with insurance companies off my plate. I truly appreciate the compassion and hard work. Job well done!!!" – Rebecca Gillis

The firm's commitment to treating clients like family has been a cornerstone of their practice since Beau Harlan opened the doors in 2006. Tami and Mike Henderson experienced this firsthand:

"Beau and Brenda have got to be the best people in the world to work with in regard to law firm.. they handled everything from start to finish and was so helpful and communicative with my husbands claim." – Tami & Mike HendersonPersonal Injury Lawyer Team Delivers Results Against Insurance Companies

Harlan Law Firm has built a reputation for holding insurance companies accountable when they attempt to undervalue claims or delay settlements. Celysha Bradley turned to the firm after spending nearly three years fighting her insurance company:

"After nearly 3 years of fighting with my insurance company over my diminished value claim, I was exhausted and defeated. I hired Harlan Law after feeling like my hands were tied. Beau & Sarah stepped in and got results when the insurance company kept trying to lowball & delay the process. They are professional, responsive and relentless in holding the insurance company accountable. Thanks to Beau & Sarah, I finally received the compensation I was rightfully owed. I'm incredibly grateful and HIGHLY recommend them to anyone dealing with an unfair insurance claim." – Celysha Bradley

Jenell Dukleth found similar support after a serious car accident left her overwhelmed by the healthcare and insurance process:

"I am very fortunate that I found this law firm after my accident. I have never been in a serious car accident but this one I was in was horrible. Once I went in talk with Mr. Harlan and his team. I knew I was going to be well cared for. They were up front on possibly how long it was going to take which was nice. Knowing that I didn't have to try to figure all the health care and insurance stuff out was huge to me. Even if I had a simple question I would just send it over and I would usually have an answer within the business day or the next morning. I highly recommend this Firm. I would use them again if I need to." – Jenell Dukleth

2026 Marks New Dedicated Practice Areas for Harlan Law Firm

In addition to geographic expansion, Harlan Law Firm announces the formation of a dedicated team in 2026 to protect some of society's most vulnerable populations. The new practice areas include nursing home abuse and negligence cases, bedsores litigation, and slip-and-fall accidents.

New Nursing Home Negligence Practice Addresses Growing Concern

The personal injury lawyer team at Harlan Law Firm recognizes that nursing home residents deserve protection from neglect and abuse. The new dedicated practice will handle cases involving nursing home negligence, bed sores resulting from inadequate care, and other injuries suffered by elderly residents in care facilities.

Bed sores, medically known as pressure ulcers, often indicate serious neglect in nursing home settings. When staff members fail to reposition residents regularly, provide adequate nutrition, or maintain proper hygiene standards, patients can develop painful and potentially life-threatening wounds. The new Harlan Law Firm team will pursue justice for victims and their families in these cases.

Slip and Fall Cases Remain a Priority

Slip-and-fall accidents account for millions of injuries each year in the United States. Property owners have a legal obligation to maintain safe premises for visitors, customers, and residents. When they fail to address hazardous conditions such as wet floors, uneven surfaces, poor lighting, or icy walkways, innocent people suffer preventable injuries.

The Harlan Law Firm's personal injury team has extensive experience handling slip-and-fall cases throughout Oregon and Washington. The 2026 expansion adds resources and staff dedicated to these cases, enabling the firm to serve more clients while maintaining the personalized attention that has defined its practice.

What Sets This Personal Injury Lawyer Apart

Beau Harlan brings a unique perspective to personal injury law. Before founding his firm, he served as a state prosecutor and assistant district attorney. This background gives him insight into legal strategy and courtroom procedures that benefit his clients during negotiations and at trial.

The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless they win their case. This approach removes financial barriers that might prevent injured individuals from seeking the legal help they deserve.

Results Speak for Themselves

Harlan Law Firm has achieved significant verdicts and settlements for clients throughout the Pacific Northwest. In one notable case, the firm took a case to trial after the insurance company offered just $38,000 to settle. The jury returned a $200,000 verdict, underscoring the value of having an experienced personal injury lawyer who is willing to fight for fair compensation.

The firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, trucking accidents, pedestrian injuries, bicycle accidents, brain injuries, wrongful death, and medical malpractice claims.

Contact Information for New and Existing Clients

Residents of Longview, Kelso, Stevenson, Beaverton, Wilsonville, Sandy, and the greater Portland-Vancouver metropolitan area can reach Harlan Law Firm at (360) 735-8200 during business hours. After-hours calls and text messages can be directed to (360) 281-3530.

The firm offers free case evaluations to individuals injured by another party's negligence. Prospective clients can also submit inquiries through the firm's website at

About Harlan Law Firm

Harlan Law Firm has served accident victims throughout Oregon and Washington since 2006. Founded by Beau Harlan, the firm specializes in personal injury cases, including vehicle accidents, slip-and-fall injuries, wrongful death claims, and nursing home negligence. The firm is headquartered at 612 E. McLoughlin Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98663.