“Refreshing Fujian” Returns To New York's Times Square, Issuing A Global Invitation For A“Fujian-Style Chinese New Year”

MENAFN - GetNews) As the Lunar New Year approaches, the "mountain-sea gallery" from China's southeastern coast once again illuminates the world's crossroads. On February 11 (U.S. local time), Fujian's cultural and tourism brand "Refreshing Fujian" appeared on the No. 20 screen of New York's Times Square. A 15-second promotional video themed "Visit Refreshing Fujian, Celebrate a Fujian-style Chinese New Year" is presenting a visual and cultural feast to the world.







The video captures the essence of Fujian's natural and cultural heritage: the magnificent wonder of Fujian Tulou, a World Cultural Heritage site; the danxia landforms and clear waters of Mount Wuyi, Fujian, a World Cultural and Natural Heritage site; the melodic waves and piano notes of Kulangsu, a World Cultural Heritage site in Xiamen, Fujian; the timeless illusion of "Time Meets Island: A Grand View of Southern Fujian Culture"; the millennia-old charm of Quanzhou, a UNESCO World Heritage City, and its vibrant "Garden on Your Head"-Zanhuawei tradition... These diverse scenes weave together a vivid tapestry of a "Fujian-style Chinese New Year."







Timed to resonate with global emotions from the eve of the Spring Festival through the first day of the Lunar New Year, this campaign not only showcases tourism resources but also conveys the distinctive regional characteristics of Fujian within Chinese culture. During the Spring Festival, a traditional Chinese celebration that captures worldwide attention, Fujian is building a bridge for cultural exchange through its unique "Fujian-style" New Year customs and open attitude.







From the fragrance of Wuyi tea to the echoes of the Maritime Silk Road, from the Hakka Tulou to the smiling faces adorned with Zanhuawei, "Refreshing Fujian" is confidently and openly inviting friends from around the world to experience the breathtaking blend of mountains and seas, the warmth of millennia-old traditions, and the vitality of a new era. Together, let us embark on a Spring Festival journey filled with fortune and cultural charm.