Reliefnow Laser Centers Appoints Michelle Geller-Vino As Director Of Training And Patient Experience

ReliefNow® Laser Centers has appointed Michelle Geller-Vino as Director of Training and Patient Experience, adding a senior operations and training leader to support internal systems, staff development, and patient interaction standards across its organization.

Geller-Vino brings more than 50 years of experience in the chiropractic profession, having begun her career as a chiropractic assistant in high-volume practices throughout the United States. Her background includes extensive work in front-office operations, team coordination, patient communication workflows, and staff training within clinical environments.

Throughout her career, Geller-Vino has worked alongside Doctors of Chiropractic nationwide, focusing on internal practice systems that support consistency, clarity, and patient experience. She is the former owner of MGV Marketing, where her work centered on operational structure, team development, and communication processes within healthcare practices.

In her new role at ReliefNow® Laser Centers, headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Geller-Vino will oversee training protocols, onboarding systems, and patient experience standards across affiliated clinics. Her responsibilities include establishing repeatable staff training frameworks, supporting communication consistency, and aligning internal workflows with organizational care standards.

“Michelle brings a deep understanding of how clinical teams operate on a daily basis,” said Dr. Robert Hanopole.“Her experience strengthens our ability to maintain structured training and consistent patient interactions across locations.”

Dr. Michael Rubenstein added,“Clear communication and team alignment are essential in clinical care environments. Michelle's background supports our focus on internal systems that help teams deliver a consistent patient experience.”

According to Paul Schmidt, the appointment reflects a continued emphasis on operational discipline.“As organizations grow, standardized training and patient experience systems become increasingly important. Michelle's career has been centered on building those internal structures.”

Geller-Vino has authored articles in industry publications including Dynamic Chiropractic and Chiropractic Economics, where she has written on staff training, communication strategies, and chiropractic practice operations.

