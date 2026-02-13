Reliefnow® Laser Centers To Host Three-Hour Neuropathy Deep Dive At The Shift Summit

MENAFN - GetNews) Clinical workshop will provide licensed providers with structured frameworks for identifying, evaluating, and managing peripheral neuropathy within conservative care settings.

ReliefNow® Laser Centers announced that The Shift Summit will feature a three-hour clinical education workshop titled “Neuropathy Deep Dive,” focused on improving diagnostic clarity, patient communication, and conservative management strategies for peripheral neuropathy.

The Neuropathy Deep Dive session is designed for licensed healthcare providers seeking a repeatable, system-based approach to neuropathy care. The workshop addresses common challenges clinicians face when evaluating neuropathy presentations involving sensory, motor, and autonomic dysfunction, which are frequently under-identified or misclassified in outpatient settings.

During the session, participants will receive instruction on accurately identifying and classifying peripheral neuropathy, including distinctions between small fiber and large fiber involvement, as well as sensory, motor, and autonomic patterns. The program also reviews known root causes and risk factors, including medication-related neuropathy, and provides guidance on conducting neuropathy-focused patient histories designed to reveal underlying symptom drivers.

The workshop includes a structured review of physical and neurological examination procedures, with emphasis on repeatable assessment methods and the use of screening tools and Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) to support objective outcome tracking. Clinical decision-making topics include forming appropriate clinical impressions, understanding when additional diagnostic testing such as electrodiagnostic studies or laboratory evaluation may be indicated, and recognizing referral or co-management considerations within scope of practice.

In addition to evaluation and diagnosis, the Neuropathy Deep Dive outlines conservative, non-surgical management approaches that may be incorporated into individualized care plans. These include laser therapy, nutritional considerations, exercise-based interventions, shockwave modalities, LED therapy, and vagal stimulation strategies. Instruction emphasizes measurable progress and patient understanding rather than prescriptive treatment models.

The session also addresses patient communication challenges commonly associated with neuropathy care. Topics include identifying neuropathy patients that are frequently missed in general practice, explaining neuropathy in clear, patient-centered language, improving care plan understanding, and avoiding common communication errors that negatively impact treatment adherence and outcomes. The workshop further explores strategies for leading patients who have previously been told that limited care options are available.

The Shift Summit is a one-day professional education event presented by ReliefNow Laser Centers and brings together licensed healthcare providers, practice owners, and clinical leaders for structured education focused on clinical frameworks, operational systems, and leadership development within conservative care models.

The 2026 Shift Summit will be held February 21, 2026, in Richardson, Texas. Additional event details are available at: .