Reliefnow® Laser Centers Appoints Michelle Geller-Vino As Director Of Training And Patient Experience As The Shift Summit Brings Physician Education To Texas

ReliefNow® Laser Centers announced the appointment of Michelle Geller-Vino as Director of Training and Patient Experience, strengthening its internal clinical operations and staff development systems as the organization prepares to host The Shift Summit, a physician-focused professional education event scheduled for February 21, 2026, in Richardson, Texas.

Geller-Vino brings more than 50 years of experience in the chiropractic profession, having built her career inside high-volume clinical environments across the United States. She began as a chiropractic assistant and developed extensive expertise in front-office operations, staff training, and patient communication workflows - areas that directly influence care continuity, patient understanding, and clinical efficiency.

Throughout her career, Geller-Vino has worked alongside Doctors of Chiropractic and healthcare teams nationwide, focusing on internal systems that support consistency, clarity, and defensible patient experience standards. As former owner of MGV Marketing, her work emphasized operational structure, team development, and communication practices within outpatient care settings.

In her role at ReliefNow® Laser Centers, headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Geller-Vino will oversee training frameworks, onboarding systems, and patient experience standards across affiliated clinics. Her responsibilities include aligning staff communication protocols and internal workflows to support clear, consistent patient interactions in busy clinical environments.

“Clinical care does not occur in isolation - it depends on the systems and teams that support it,” said Dr. Robert Hanopole.“Michelle's experience strengthens the infrastructure that allows clinicians to focus on diagnostic clarity and patient care.”

Dr. Michael Rubenstein added that patient understanding is critical in conservative care.“When teams communicate clearly and consistently, patients are better able to follow care recommendations. Michelle's role reinforces that foundation.”

According to Paul Schmidt, the timing of the appointment reflects broader organizational priorities.“As ReliefNow® invests in professional education through initiatives like The Shift Summit, internal training and patient experience systems become increasingly important. Michelle's background aligns directly with that need.”

The Shift Summit is a one-day professional education event designed for licensed healthcare providers, including chiropractors, general practitioners, physical therapists, and medical clinicians. The Summit focuses on clinical frameworks, patient communication strategies, and operational systems that support diagnostic confidence and defensible conservative care delivery. A featured component of the Summit includes a three-hour Neuropathy Deep Dive workshop addressing structured evaluation and management of peripheral neuropathy.

ReliefNow® Laser Centers selected Richardson, Texas, to improve access for providers across the Dallas–Fort Worth and North Texas region, where clinicians routinely encounter patients with complex, chronic conditions requiring time-intensive evaluation and clear communication.

The 2026 Shift Summit will be held February 21 at the Aloft Hotel in Richardson, Texas. Additional information is available at .