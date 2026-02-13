Dr. Michael W. Mathesie To Lead Neuropathy Deep Dive At The Shift Summit, Bringing Clinical Laser And Rehabilitation Expertise To Texas Providers

MENAFN - GetNews) Certified Laser Practitioner and former Florida Board of Chiropractic Medicine member to present three-hour workshop on structured evaluation and conservative management of peripheral neuropathy.







ReliefNow® Laser Centers announced that Dr. Michael W. Mathesie, a Certified Laser Practitioner and nationally recognized chiropractic physician, will lead the Neuropathy Deep Dive workshop at The Shift Summit, scheduled for February 21, 2026, in Richardson, Texas.

Dr. Mathesie will present a three-hour, physician-focused clinical session titled “SHIFT Your Approach to Peripheral Neuropathy for More Effective Outcomes,” designed to provide licensed healthcare providers with a structured, defensible framework for evaluating and managing peripheral neuropathy within conservative care settings.

Dr. Mathesie is the founder of Mathesie Chiropractic Life Center in Coral Springs, Florida, where he has built a long-standing clinical practice specializing in sports injuries, rehabilitation, and laser-based therapies. He holds advanced board certifications, including Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board (DACRB) and Diplomate of the American Board of Forensic Professionals (DABFP), and previously served as a board member of the Florida Board of Chiropractic Medicine.

Throughout his career, Dr. Mathesie has focused on complex pain presentations and functional rehabilitation, utilizing advanced clinical techniques to support patient recovery and long-term outcomes. His professional contributions have been recognized with honors including Sports Chiropractor of the Year and Broward County Chiropractor of the Year.

At The Shift Summit, Dr. Mathesie's Neuropathy Deep Dive will address one of the most challenging and frequently misunderstood conditions encountered in outpatient practice. Peripheral neuropathy presents with diverse sensory, motor, and autonomic symptoms and is commonly associated with metabolic conditions, medication exposure, and age-related nerve changes. Providers across disciplines report difficulty with classification, patient communication, and care planning for neuropathy cases.

The workshop will guide participants through accurate identification and classification of neuropathy presentations, including distinctions between small-fiber and large-fiber involvement. Dr. Mathesie will review how to perform neuropathy-focused patient histories, conduct clear and repeatable neurological examinations, and utilize screening tools and Patient-Reported Outcome Measures to support objective tracking.

Clinical decision-making topics include forming scope-appropriate impressions, understanding when additional diagnostic testing may be indicated, and determining when referral or co-management best serves patient care. The session will also review conservative, non-surgical management strategies commonly used in outpatient settings, including laser therapy, rehabilitation-based exercise approaches, nutritional considerations, and adjunctive modalities.

A key emphasis of the presentation is patient communication. Dr. Mathesie will address how clinicians can explain neuropathy in clear, patient-centered language, improve care plan understanding, and avoid common communication breakdowns that contribute to poor adherence and outcomes - particularly in patients who have previously been told that limited options are available.

The Shift Summit is a one-day professional education event presented by ReliefNow® Laser Centers and is designed for licensed healthcare providers, including chiropractors, general practitioners, physical therapists, and medical clinicians seeking diagnostic clarity and structured conservative care frameworks.

The 2026 Summit will be held February 21 at the Aloft Hotel in Richardson, Texas. Additional information is available at .