The Shift Summit Brings Together Clinical, Surgical, And Practice Leaders To Address The Future Of Regenerative And Conservative Care

Physician-focused education event in Richardson, Texas features experts in regenerative medicine, laser therapy, neuropathy care, leadership, and practice growth

Healthcare providers seeking structured, in-person education on regenerative care, conservative treatment frameworks, and practice leadership will convene at The Shift Summit, a one-day professional education event scheduled for February 21, 2026, in Richardson, Texas.

Presented by ReliefNow® Laser Centers, The Shift Summit is designed for licensed clinicians and practice leaders navigating increasing patient demand for non-surgical, regenerative, and conservative care options. The program brings together physicians, surgeons, clinical educators, and practice strategists to address both clinical decision-making and the systems that support sustainable care delivery.

The Summit's speaker lineup reflects a multidisciplinary approach to modern regenerative care:



James Chester, Master of Ceremonies, will guide the day's program and facilitate transitions between clinical, leadership, and practice-focused sessions.

Dr. Manish Gupta, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, will present “The SHIFT to Regenerative Medical Laser and the New Limitless Possibilities for Accelerated Healing & Recovery,” addressing how regenerative laser applications are changing surgical and non-surgical recovery pathways.

Dr. Michael W. Mathesie, Certified Laser Practitioner and former Florida Board of Chiropractic Medicine board member, will lead a three-hour clinical workshop titled “SHIFT Your Approach to Peripheral Neuropathy for More Effective Outcomes.” Dr. Mathesie's session focuses on structured evaluation, patient communication, and conservative management frameworks for one of the most complex conditions encountered in outpatient practice.

Dr. Michael Rubenstein, Co-Founder of ReliefNow® Laser Centers, will contribute insights on integrating regenerative and conservative care models within scalable clinical organizations. Dr. Robert Hanopole, Co-Founder of ReliefNow® Laser Centers, will address clinical systems and operational discipline required to deliver consistent patient care across growing practices.

In addition to clinical and organizational leadership, the Summit includes perspectives on performance, leadership, and practice sustainability:



Steve Celi, High Performance Energy Coach, will present “SHIFT Your Energy, Express Your Truth & Take Bold Action,” focusing on personal and professional alignment for clinicians leading teams.

Adam Jablin, Founder of The Hero Project, will present “SHIFT Your Leadership Mindset & Manifest the Heroes on Your Team,” addressing leadership development within clinical organizations. Cody Grandadam, Entrepreneur and Growth Strategist known as The Flashlight Guy, will present “SHIFT & Explode Your Practice Growth While Navigating the Inevitable Storms of Business,” offering perspective on resilience and growth strategy for practice owners.

Organizers state that The Shift Summit is intentionally structured to move beyond isolated techniques and address the full spectrum of modern healthcare delivery - from clinical evaluation and regenerative treatment options to leadership, communication, and practice infrastructure.

The Summit is intended for chiropractors, medical physicians, orthopedic providers, physical therapists, and other licensed healthcare professionals involved in conservative and regenerative care delivery.

The 2026 Shift Summit will be held February 21 at the Aloft Hotel in Richardson, Texas. Additional information and registration details are available at .