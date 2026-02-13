Reliefnow® Laser Centers Announces Three-Hour Neuropathy Deep Dive Workshop At The Shift Summit

MENAFN - GetNews) Clinical education session will focus on structured evaluation, classification, and conservative management of peripheral neuropathy within licensed care settings with Dr. Robert Hanapole.

ReliefNow® Laser Centers announced that The Shift Summit, its upcoming professional education event, will include a three-hour clinical intensive titled “Neuropathy Deep Dive,” designed to provide licensed healthcare providers with a structured framework for identifying, evaluating, and managing peripheral neuropathy.

The Neuropathy Deep Dive workshop will take place during The Shift Summit on February 21, 2026, in Richardson, Texas, and is intended for clinicians seeking a systematic approach to neuropathy assessment and conservative care planning. The session will address common challenges providers face when evaluating neuropathy presentations that involve sensory, motor, and autonomic dysfunction.

The workshop curriculum includes instruction on distinguishing small-fiber and large-fiber neuropathy, identifying contributing risk factors - including medication-associated neuropathy - and conducting neuropathy-focused patient histories designed to uncover underlying symptom drivers.

Participants will also review repeatable physical and neurological examination protocols, including sensory mapping, functional testing considerations, and the use of screening tools and Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) to support objective outcome tracking.

The session further addresses clinical decision-making considerations, including forming appropriate clinical impressions, determining when additional diagnostic testing such as electrodiagnostic studies or laboratory evaluation may be indicated, and understanding referral or co-management pathways within scope of practice.

Conservative, non-surgical management strategies discussed during the workshop include laser therapy, nutritional considerations, exercise-based interventions, shockwave modalities, LED therapy, and vagal stimulation approaches. Instruction emphasizes individualized care planning and measurable progress assessment rather than prescriptive treatment models.

In addition to clinical content, the Neuropathy Deep Dive includes structured guidance on patient communication strategies. The workshop addresses how clinicians can explain neuropathy in clear, patient-centered language, improve care plan understanding, and reduce common communication breakdowns that affect treatment adherence.

The Shift Summit is a one-day professional conference presented by ReliefNow Laser Centers and brings together licensed healthcare providers, practice owners, and clinical leaders for structured education focused on clinical frameworks, operational systems, and leadership development within conservative care models.

The 2026 Summit will be held February 21 at the Aloft Hotel in Richardson, Texas.