Appliance Grandmasters Wins 2026 Most Professional Servicer Award

Appliance GrandMasters, a family-owned appliance repair company based in Greenville, South Carolina, has been named the 2026 Most Professional Servicer Award winner by the United Appliance Servicers Association (UASA). The award was presented during the Annual Service Training Institute (ASTI) conference, held January 19–22, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri.







The Most Professional Servicer Award is one of the appliance repair industry's most coveted national awards, drawing over 200 companies from across the country each year. It recognizes appliance service companies that raise the bar in how they operate, including in areas such as technician uniforms, service branded vehicles, company branding, web presence, and the overall customer experience.

Wilmer Toro, CEO of Appliance GrandMasters, accepted the award on behalf of the team.

“This award means a lot because it's earned in front of the people who dedicate their lives to this trade,” said Toro.“We've built Appliance GrandMasters around professionalism that customers can actually feel, clear communication, clean work, real guarantees, and technicians who take pride in doing things the right way. This recognition belongs to our entire team. This award is a testament to the dedication of our technicians and staff, and we're committed to continuing to raise the bar for professionalism and excellence in our industry.”

Recognition Presented at Industry Training and Networking Event

The award was presented at ASTI, the largest training and networking event for appliance repair professionals, attended by over 1,000 technicians, business owners, and industry leaders annually.

According to UASA, the event is designed to support companies through education and shared best practices, and the Most Professional Servicer Award is one of the organization's ways of highlighting companies that demonstrate strong operational discipline and customer-first execution.

In addition to the company's national win, Toro was also nominated for“Visionary of the Year,” recognizing his leadership and forward-thinking contributions within the appliance service industry.

A Culture Built on Professionalism

Appliance GrandMasters attributes its win to its company-wide focus on customer trust, technician development, and process-driven operations. The company's service model is built around standardized practices designed to support a predictable customer experience across service calls and regions.

Key focus areas include:



Training-first culture: The company invests heavily in ongoing technical education and manufacturer training so technicians stay current with today's rapidly evolving appliance technology. All technicians at Appliance GrandMasters are factory-trained and certified, with team members holding Master Technician certifications.

Strong customer communication: Professionalism and customer service are top priorities. Appliance GrandMasters is known for tight coordination between office and field teams, keeping customers informed from scheduling to job completion.

Professional in-home standards: Technicians arrive in branded vehicles, wear uniforms, and take extra steps to protect the customer's home.

Process-driven operations: Toro's leadership style is rooted in systems, documentation, and measurable performance so service quality stays consistent as the team grows.

Outstanding Reputation: Appliance GrandMasters is top-rated in the region, backed by glowing customer reviews and a 4.7-star Google rating in Greenville, SC and 4.9 in Asheville–Hendersonville NC. Industry Leadership and Trust: Appliance GrandMasters adheres to the highest industry standards. The company is authorized by leading manufacturers and home warranty providers to perform in-warranty repairs for their customers.

Milestone Follows Brand Evolution and Regional Growth

Appliance GrandMasters was originally founded as Mr. Rogers Appliances and later rebranded to Appliance GrandMasters in 2020. The company says the rebrand reflected a renewed focus on professional standards and a service identity aligned with its long-term growth goals.

“Rebranding wasn't just a new name, it was an opportunity to define who we wanted to be operationally,” Toro said.“We wanted to build something that could scale without losing the personal trust that families want when they invite a technician into their home.”

Since then, the company has expanded its coverage and capabilities while maintaining a service approach designed to be consistent across technicians and locations. Winning this award less than six years after rebranding is a strong validation of that vision.

Toro noted that the industry recognition is valuable not only for the company, but for the local region it represents, showing what's possible when a local service business commits to a professional standard.

Toro added:“We're grateful to our customers for trusting us in their homes, and we're proud of the team that earned this – techs, office staff, and everyone behind the scenes. We're going to keep improving, because that's the whole point.”

Appliance GrandMasters serves homeowners and businesses across the Upstate region of South Carolina as well as Asheville and Western North Carolina, providing in-home diagnosis and repair for major household appliances.

To learn more, please visit .







About Appliance GrandMasters

Appliance GrandMasters is a family-owned appliance repair company based in Greenville, South Carolina, serving homeowners and businesses across the Upstate as well as Asheville, Hendersonville, and Western North Carolina. The company provides in-home diagnosis and repair for major household appliances, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, ovens, ranges, cooktops, dishwashers, and microwaves. Appliance GrandMasters is known for honest service, clear communication, factory training, and repairs backed by strong warranties. The company is an authorized service provider for numerous premium brands such as Whirlpool, Frigidaire, Electrolux, GE, Speed Queen, Bosch, Thermador, and many more.