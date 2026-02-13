403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait FM Meets German, Iraqi, Uzbekistani Counterparts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Friday with Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov on the sidelines of the 62nd Munich Security Conference, in Germany.
The separate meetings reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in various fields, in addition to the latest regional and international developments. (end)
ha
The separate meetings reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in various fields, in addition to the latest regional and international developments. (end)
ha
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment