Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Meets German, Iraqi, Uzbekistani Counterparts


2026-02-13 10:03:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Friday with Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov on the sidelines of the 62nd Munich Security Conference, in Germany.
The separate meetings reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in various fields, in addition to the latest regional and international developments. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

