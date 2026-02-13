Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-13 10:02:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bang & Olufsen A/S has, pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, received a major shareholder notification from UBS Group AG.

  • As per 10 February 2026, UBS Group AG's holding of shares and voting rights pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as well as other financial instruments pursuant to section 39(2), was below 5 percent of the total share capital and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.

As of 10 February 2026, UBS Group AG held a total of 6,949,805 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S, corresponding to 4.72 percent of the total share capital and voting rights.

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303

  • BO_2538_Major shareholder announcement_UBS

