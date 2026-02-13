Proscenic-More Time For Love. Less Time Cleaning.

BERLIN, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love, connection, and the moments that truly matter with our loved ones. At Proscenic, we believe a happy home is a clean, comfortable, and harmonious space where relationships can flourish. This Valentine's Day, we proudly present the Q20Plus Robot Vacuum & Mop, designed to simplify cleaning and give you more time for love.

More Time for Love. Less Time Cleaning.

By combining these innovations, the Q20Plus allows couples and families to reclaim time that would otherwise be spent on chores. No longer burdened by hours of manual cleaning, you can focus on sharing a cozy meal, watching a favorite movie, or simply enjoying each other's company in a spotless home. Proscenic believes technology should serve people, and Q20Plus embodies this principle - efficient, reliable, and thoughtful.

This Valentine's Day, give the gift of a clean, stress-free environment. Order your Q20Plus Robot Vacuum & Mop today, and share a spotless, comfortable, and harmonious home with your loved one. Let Proscenic help you celebrate love in the most practical and meaningful way.





Media Contact:

Contact Person:Cisy Yang

E-Mail:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at









