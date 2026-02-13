Telangana Civic Poll Results Endorsement Of Congress Rule: Revanth Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 13 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Friday that the results of municipal elections in the state reflect endorsement of the two-year rule of the Congress party.

He stated that people through this mandate have given their full approval to the two-year rule of the 'people's government' in the state, the welfare of the poor and middle-class people, and the development programmes being implemented with world-class plans and activities.

The Chief Minister, through a post on X, thanked the people for giving a landslide victory to the Congress party in the elections held in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across the state.

“This victory is the result of the hard work of lakhs of Congress workers. It is a testament to their boundless affection for the party. This victory is dedicated to every worker who carried the party flag and took the government schemes to the people,” said the Chief Minister.

“This victory has further increased our responsibility. On this occasion, we are re-committed to the development of the state, the welfare of the people, and transparent governance,” he added.

The Chief Minister assured that the government will develop every municipality and municipal corporation and live up to the people's trust.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi called on the Chief Minister, who is in Delhi.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, after the results of the elections for Urban Municipal bodies confirmed a landslide across Telangana for the Congress party, senior leader Priyanka Gandhi met and congratulated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and conveyed her wishes to all party leaders, activists and workers in the state.

CM Revanth Reddy updated Priyanka Gandhi on the latest developments, reforms, policies, major investments and progress on the delivery of welfare schemes.

The municipal poll results show that Congress has captured power in 64 out of 116 municipalities and three out of seven corporations. The Congress was ahead in another corporation.

The ruling party is also trying to take control of 38 other municipalities where no clear winner has emerged.