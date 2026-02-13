Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Millicom (Tigo) Notice Of Fourth Quarter 2025 Results And Video Conference


2026-02-13 09:46:27
Millicom (Tigo) notice of fourth quarter 202 5 results and video conference

Luxembourg, Februa ry 1 3 , 20 2 6 – Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) expects to announce its fourth quarter 2025 results on February 26, 2026, via a press release.

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on February 26, 2026, at 08:00 (New York) / 14:00 (Luxembourg) / 13:00 (London).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to ... after the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 869 1177 5553

US: +1 929 205 6099 Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.

For further information, please contact :


Press:

Investors:

Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications
...

Luca Pfeifer, VP of Investor Relations
...

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through its TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, the company provides a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, highspeed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2025, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg with principal executive offices in Doral, Florida.



