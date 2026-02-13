Telangana's Objection To Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar Project Unjustified: CM Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Feb 13 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that Telangana's objection to the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar Link Project is unjustified.

Speaking in the Assembly session during the discussion on the motion thanking the Governor's address, he said every year, 3,500 TMC of Godavari floodwaters go waste into the sea. The state government is planning to divert 200 TMC to Nallamala Sagar.

As Telugu states, both should utilise water judiciously. Obstructing Nallamala Sagar is not right, he said.

He said the Polavaram project will be dedicated to the nation by June 2027.

He reiterated that all projects in North Andhra will be completed within three years. Polavaram will be linked with Vamsadhara.

The Chief Minister said that the coalition government made significant development and welfare initiatives during the past 20 months and claimed that the government fulfilled the promises made to the people.

Listing out the development and welfare schemes, he explained how the government overcame the difficulties caused by the previous regime.

Naidu strongly criticised the misdeeds of the former government and exposed the conspiracies being hatched by some to obstruct development and welfare.

He stated that the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena worked together for the reconstruction of the state. He said immediately after coming to power, the government released seven White Papers on the devastation caused in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the P4 programme is aimed at supporting those at the lowest rung. This is the best poverty eradication model in the country.

He revealed that the Quantum Computing Centre will be developed in Amaravati. Over 60,000 people have registered for quantum skills courses.

The energy sector is undergoing a transition, with growing demand for green energy. Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra will become models for green hydrogen and green ammonia production, he said.

The Chief Minister said that through the Sanjeevani project, public health services will be improved. He announced that Bill Gates will visit the state on February 16. With the support of the Gates Foundation, digital health records will be created, enabling personalised medicine.

He said the Population Management Policy will be introduced in this Assembly session itself. By effectively utilising the demographic dividend, wealth creation is possible.

He said 25.6 per cent of foreign investments came to Andhra Pradesh with its increased brand value. Google, TCS and Cognizant are coming to Visakhapatnam. Arcelor Mittal is setting up a steel plant in Anakapalli, and BPCL is establishing a Rs 70,000 crore refinery near Ramayapatnam.

The Chief Minister said that during the partnership summit, MoUs worth Rs 13.5 lakh crore were signed. Overall, Rs 20 lakh crore investments will generate 23 lakh jobs.“We will honour our promise of providing 20 lakh jobs in five years,” he said.