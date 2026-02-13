Civic Poll Verdict Shows Growing Public Confidence In BRS: KTR

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 13 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao claimed on Friday that the verdict in municipal elections in Telangana reflects the growing confidence of people in BRS and signals strong public dissatisfaction with the Congress government.

He said that despite intense pressure, alleged misuse of money, power, administrative machinery, and intimidation tactics by the ruling party, BRS secured significant victories and emerged as the principal political force in urban local bodies.

Addressing the media, he thanked party cadres, supporters, and voters across Telangana for standing firmly with BRS.

KTR said while local body elections traditionally favour the party in power, the Telangana electorate has delivered a different message.​

He said that BRS directly won over 15 municipalities and emerged as the single largest party in around 10 to 15 other municipalities where it holds decisive influence. Overall, he said, the party views the results across 116 municipalities as positive and politically significant.

He recalled that in the 2020 municipal elections, TRS (now BRS) had won 122 posts of mayors and chairperson posts in 130 urban local bodies.

He pointed out that in the recent Panchayat elections, nearly 40 percent of Gram Panchayats and more than 4,000 Sarpanch positions were won by BRS-backed candidates, and claimed that the municipal results have further strengthened the party's position.

KTR also referred to post-election political developments, accusing Congress leaders of attempting to lure winning members and influence outcomes through pressure tactics. He asserted that BRS would continue to fight these efforts politically and legally.

Highlighting political cooperation, he said that CPI joined hands with BRS in certain areas, including Chennur constituency and Kyaathanpally municipality, following the party's exposure of alleged irregularities in Singareni coal operations.

He added that BRS is open to working with secular forces to prevent Congress and the BJP from controlling local bodies.