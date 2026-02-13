T20 WC: England Name Unchanged XI For Group C Clash Against Scotland

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 13 (IANS) England have named an unchanged team for their ICC Men's T20 Group C match against Scotland, to be played on Saturday at the iconic Eden Gardens. The Harry Brook-led team will field the same side that lost the previous encounter against the West Indies, which also dropped them to fourth place in their group's points table.

England head into Saturday's pivotal clash with their T20 World Cup campaign hanging in the balance. With a Super Eight spot at stake, the contest could ultimately determine whether the 2022 champions progress beyond the group stage.

Currently, the West Indies lead the table with two wins, while England are locked alongside Scotland and Italy on one victory each, separated only by net run rate. Although England are expected to defeat Italy in their final group game, this showdown with Scotland has effectively become a must-win encounter to secure control of their qualification hopes.

Led by Brook, England have struggled to find rhythm in the tournament. They scraped past Nepal by just four runs in their opener, a performance that raised early concerns, before suffering a damaging 30-run defeat to the West Indies. That loss significantly complicated their path to the next round and exposed familiar frailties.

On a turning surface at the Wankhede Stadium, England's long-standing vulnerability against spin resurfaced. Chasing 197, they were well placed at 74/1 before Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase triggered a collapse. The duo shared five wickets as England lost six batters to spin in the middle overs and were bowled out for 166 in 19 overs, surrendering a strong position.

The pressure is intensified by England's mixed record against lower-ranked sides in T20 World Cups. Since 2007, they have played nine such matches, winning only four, losing three, including two defeats to the Netherlands and one to Ireland, while two ended without result.

With inconsistencies in both execution and temperament, England now face a stern test not just of skill but of resilience. Another slip-up could bring an early end to their campaign.

England XI vs Scotland: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid