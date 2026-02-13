ZEELOOL Introduces“Brown Is The New Black,” the Finishing Touch for Everyday Style This February

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This February, ZEELOOL introduces Brown Is The New Black, a new eyewear collection that treats glasses as the finishing touch to everyday style. From early meetings and long days on campus to off-duty weekends and after-hours plans, the collection reflects ZEELOOL 's newly refreshed“Frame Your Vibe” philosophy, an updated brand direction centered on eyewear that feels effortless, comfortable, and distinctly personal. Grounded in warm brown and tortoise tones, the new frames bring a softer edge to modern wardrobes.









A Softer Neutral for Modern Style

Brown has quietly become one of fashion's most trusted neutrals. It appears on everything from tailored coats to everyday accessories, offering a softer, more approachable alternative to black. From coats and bags to shoes and eyewear, brown adds warmth and depth where black can sometimes feel too sharp. It feels relaxed without losing polish, and it plays beautifully with different tones, textures, and outfit moods.





Trevor Glasse update the classic browline with a clean, modern edge. The ultra-narrow half-rim design keeps the look sharp and visually light, drawing attention to the wearer's features. Integrated temples smooth out the silhouette, nodding subtly to '90s design language without feeling dated. Minimal yet memorable, it elevates oversized sweaters, structured jackets, and laid-back campus ensembles with effortless style.





Drew Glasses are a full-rim aviator frame in classic tortoise, designed to flatter a wide range of face shapes. Lightweight TR construction and sturdy CP temples keep it effortless to wear, while subtle metal details add a refined touch. In classic tortoise, Drew Glasses lifts everyday workwear and weekend layers, making even neutral tones feel purposeful and polished.