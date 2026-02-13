Breach Of Privilege: Punjab Home Affairs Finalising Reply On Atishi Remark Row

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Punjab government has informed the Delhi Assembly that a formal reply from its Home Affairs department will soon be sent over proceedings in that state over Leader of Opposition Atishi's remarks related to Sikh Gurus, an official said on Friday.

“Currently, a comprehensive and formal response from the Additional Chief Secretary is being finalised to provide a definitive position on the matter. This reply, which incorporates the findings of Punjab's top law enforcement and forensic authorities, has been submitted for the approval of the competent authority,” said a message from the Punjab government's Home Affairs department sent to the Delhi Assembly secretariat.

Atishi's remarks raised a political storm with the ruling BJP in Delhi calling them“disrespectful towards Sikh Gurus” while an FIR was registered by the Punjab Police over a video clip related to her remarks in the Assembly.

In the latest communication from the Punjab government to the Delhi Assembly, the Office of the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home Affairs, Government of Punjab, has issued a formal clarification regarding the ongoing inquiry into alleged remarks made by Atishi.

This follows a communication from the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat on February 5, seeking the Punjab government's written comments on a breach of privilege and contempt matter.

The Punjab Additional Chief Secretary's office confirmed that prior to the February 5 correspondence, the Department of Home Affairs had not received any direct communication from the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat regarding this specific case.

It was noted that the formal comments from the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, and the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Punjab, addressing the specific issues raised by the Delhi Assembly's Secretariat, had already been duly sent to the legislature.

On February 4, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta referred the Punjab Police's action in the Atishi video row to the House Committee of Privileges for a detailed probe, holding that a prima facie case of breach of privilege and contempt of the House was made out.

Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, Gupta said the role of the Punjab Director General of Police and the Jalandhar Police Commissioner would be examined by the Privileges Committee.

The matter relates to the registration of an FIR by the Punjab Police on a complaint by Iqbal Singh over an allegedly edited or tampered video clip of statements made by Leader of Opposition Atishi on the floor of the Delhi Assembly on January 6, 2026.

After considering the reply submitted by the Punjab Police and Mishra's complaint, the Speaker concluded that the issue directly concerns the proceedings of the House, which fall within the domain of legislative privilege.