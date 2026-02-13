Bengaluru: Grand 'Mahayagna' At Shivoham Shiva Temple To Celebrate Mahashivratri

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) A grand Mahayagna has been organised at the famous Shivoham Shiva Temple in Karnataka's Bengaluru on the occasion of Mahashivratri, inviting devotees to pray for personal happiness, the well-being of their families and friends, and the prosperity of the nation, an official statement said on Friday.

The initiative by spiritual mentor and Happiness Ambassador AiR - Atman in Ravi, will bring together seekers in a sacred celebration dedicated to the citizens of Bengaluru and India.

Centered around the theme 'Discover God's Love within the temple of your heart', the Mahayagna will feature a sacred Havan ceremony, joint chanting, and devotional practices aimed at invoking the Divine presence within each individual.

The event seeks to combine ancient Vedic traditions with a universal message of happiness, awareness, and spiritual awakening.

Bringing together devotees, spiritual seekers, and community members from diverse backgrounds, the gathering aims to create a powerful field of collective prayer and sacred energy.

AiR believes that Mahashivratri is not only a celebration of Lord Shiva but also an opportunity to awaken to one's true nature and experience deeper awareness.

Participants will be invited to immerse themselves in sacred vibrations and experience -- 'eternal peace, divine love, everlasting bliss'.

"This Mahashivratri is an invitation to reconnect with the divine within. Through sacred chanting and collective prayer, we aim to create a powerful space of positivity and happiness -- for ourselves, our loved ones, our city, and our nation," the Happiness Ambassador AiR said.

The Mahayagna will include a traditional Havan ceremony, collective chanting, and guided spiritual practices intended to create an atmosphere of reflection and shared devotion.

Organisers said that the event aims to encourage participants to quieten the mind, elevate awareness, and experience a deeper sense of presence associated with the spiritual significance of Mahashivratri.