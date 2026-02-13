403
Daimler Truck Middle East Africa Sets Performance And Excellence Benchmarks In Commercial Vehicles At Eliteclass Awards Ceremony 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Daimler Truck Middle East Africa (DT MEA) hosted the EliteClass Awards Ceremony 2025 in Dubai, welcoming over 70 DT MEA General Distributors from across the Middle East and Africa for an evening dedicated to performance, partnership, and shared achievement.
The EliteClass Awards continue to recognize the results delivered over the past year, based on performance measured across 19 categories and spanning the entire business spectrum for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Daimler Buses, and FUSO Trucks & Bus. The program reflects outcomes achieved through strong collaboration, consistent execution, and commitment across the DT MEA distributor network. Addressing the audience, Michael Dietz, President & CEO of Daimler Truck Middle East Africa, said: “EliteClass is about recognizing the real impact our partners create in their markets. The results we celebrate today reflect strong execution, responsibility, and a shared focus on sustainable success. These outstanding achievements underline the strength of our partnership across the region.” This year, the EliteClass program expanded the General Distributor of the Year recognition to include three levels - Bronze, Silver, and Gold - reflecting exceptional performance across the network. EliteClass General Distributor of the Year 2025 – Mercedes-Benz Trucks
-
Bronze
Zawawi Trading Company – Oman Silver
Gargash Enterprises – United Arab Emirates Gold
Emirates Motor Company – United Arab Emirates
-
Bronze
CFAO Mobility Kenya – Kenya Silver
Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles S.A.E. – Egypt Gold
Juffali and Brothers for Industrial Products Co. Ltd. – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
-
Bronze
Alesayi Trading Company – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Silver
Motor Vehicle Trading Company – Jordan Gold
Al Habtoor Motors – United Arab Emirates
