Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Daimler Truck Middle East Africa Sets Performance And Excellence Benchmarks In Commercial Vehicles At Eliteclass Awards Ceremony 2025

2026-02-13 09:15:15
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Daimler Truck Middle East Africa (DT MEA) hosted the EliteClass Awards Ceremony 2025 in Dubai, welcoming over 70 DT MEA General Distributors from across the Middle East and Africa for an evening dedicated to performance, partnership, and shared achievement.



The EliteClass Awards continue to recognize the results delivered over the past year, based on performance measured across 19 categories and spanning the entire business spectrum for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Daimler Buses, and FUSO Trucks & Bus. The program reflects outcomes achieved through strong collaboration, consistent execution, and commitment across the DT MEA distributor network.

Addressing the audience, Michael Dietz, President & CEO of Daimler Truck Middle East Africa, said:

“EliteClass is about recognizing the real impact our partners create in their markets. The results we celebrate today reflect strong execution, responsibility, and a shared focus on sustainable success. These outstanding achievements underline the strength of our partnership across the region.”

This year, the EliteClass program expanded the General Distributor of the Year recognition to include three levels - Bronze, Silver, and Gold - reflecting exceptional performance across the network.

EliteClass General Distributor of the Year 2025 – Mercedes-Benz Trucks
  • Bronze
    Zawawi Trading Company – Oman
  • Silver
    Gargash Enterprises – United Arab Emirates
  • Gold
    Emirates Motor Company – United Arab Emirates

EliteClass General Distributor of the Year 2025 – Mercedes-Benz Buses
  • Bronze
    CFAO Mobility Kenya – Kenya
  • Silver
    Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles S.A.E. – Egypt
  • Gold
    Juffali and Brothers for Industrial Products Co. Ltd. – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

EliteClass General Distributor of the Year 2025 – FUSO Trucks & Bus
  • Bronze
    Alesayi Trading Company – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
  • Silver
    Motor Vehicle Trading Company – Jordan
  • Gold
    Al Habtoor Motors – United Arab Emirates

The EliteClass Awards 2025 reinforce Daimler Truck Middle East Africa's commitment to strong partnerships and performance-driven growth, recognizing General Distributors whose achievements continue to support customer success and business progress across the region.

Mid-East Info

